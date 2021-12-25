Rangnick seeks fewer cup ties

LONDON • England's football governing bodies must sit down and discuss whether it is feasible to have both the FA Cup and the League Cup in a calendar where teams play too many games, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Thursday.

He added he had no issues with sticking to the tradition of playing over the festive period but wanted to discuss scrapping Cup replays and playing in two Cups.

"England is the only top league that plays two Cup competitions. In France, they abolished the second one a year or two ago, we are the only country that plays two Cup competitions," the German said ahead of Monday's Premier League trip to Newcastle.

"I know the League Cup is still kept for the third and fourth division teams, especially to improve the financial situations of those clubs. But I still think, if we speak about a tight calendar, (we are) playing too many games.

"The other issue changed in the last two weeks is in the FA Cup after a draw you have to have a replay. This had been changed now, I think this is a good idea."

FA Cup replays in rounds three and four this season have been scrapped to help clear the fixture backlog after several postponements but four Premier League teams - Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - will play two-legged semi-finals in the League Cup next month.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had said earlier on Thursday that it was imperative the Premier League switch to five substitutions per game to ease the workload on players and Rangnick echoed the sentiment.

"It was decided every team could substitute five players when Covid started 18 months ago. I think it was the right decision to have more options to change players, to save energy, especially if they have only just recovered from Covid," he said.

"The same is true right now, we have a similar situation to as we had 11/2 years ago... England is the only country where they don't allow five subs."

United, who are sixth in the Premier League table with 27 points, have had two Premier League games called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad and Rangnick said everyone was finally back and available for Monday's trip. Only the injured Paul Pogba is unavailable for the Red Devils.

Rangnick added that the vast majority of those who have had Covid-19 had little or no symptoms, which allowed them to remain in shape while training from home.