Rangnick plays down Ron's tantrum

LONDON • It was a game of two very different halves in west London on Wednesday and Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick did not hold back on his side's shoddy first-half performance even after a 3-1 Premier League victory over Brentford.

The German also had to deal with a Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum after substituting the Portuguese striker in the second half.

Lacklustre United were outplayed by Brentford in the first half and were indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea but goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford capped a much-improved second-half display.

Ivan Toney then scored a consolation goal for the Bees.

It was a vital win for United and keeps them in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish, but Rangnick was not impressed by what he saw in the opening 45 minutes.

"Without David and his brilliant saves, it would have been difficult. We were sloppy in our passing, not strong enough in the tackles, losing the 50-50 challenges and didn't win a single second ball. When we did counter-attack, we were too nervous," he said.

"Brentford were aggressive and brave, and they were all the aspects we spoke about at half-time."

Whatever the 63-year-old said at half-time, it clearly worked as United were a different proposition after the break.

Yet the win that lifted United to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham (37), whom they host tomorrow, was overshadowed by Ronaldo's reaction to being hauled off and replaced with Harry Maguire when the score was 2-0.

Ronaldo, who missed the last two games because of a niggling injury, took an age to walk off the pitch, shaking his head and muttering to himself while also appearing to say something to Rangnick. He also threw his jacket down in anger, before continuing his debate from his seat.

Rangnick initially ignored Ronaldo before sitting next to him and patting him on the leg as he attempted to placate him.

"It's normal, he's a striker and wants to score goals. He came back from a little injury and for me it is important to bear in mind we have another game in a few days' time," the United boss said.

"His reaction was 'Why me?' and I said to him I have to take a decision in the interests of the club because at Aston Villa where we were 2-0 up and drew 2-2, I was angry at myself for not switching to a back five. I decided to switch to a back five with Maguire.

"He was not happy. I said to him I understand, but maybe in a couple of years when you are a head coach, you will take the same decision. I didn't expect him to hug me... I have no issue with him."

His opposite number Thomas Frank was frustrated at the outcome, saying his team had "destroyed" United in the first half.

"I'm unbelievably proud of my team. The way we smashed them in the first half is fantastic. Our intensity killed them," he said.

"They are unbelievably lucky."

