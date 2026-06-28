Ralf Rangnick dismisses collusion talk after Austria and Algeria play out 3-3 thriller

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates and fans during their 3-3 World Cup draw with Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 27, 2026.

KANSAS CITY – Austria coach Ralf Rangnick scoffed at suggestions his side had played for a mutually beneficial draw against Algeria after the chaotic 3-3 World Cup thriller on June 27.

The dramatic finale that sent both teams through to the knockout stage, he said, was proof there had been no collusion at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

With a draw enough to send Austria through as Group J runners-up and their first World Cup knockout appearance in 44 years and Algeria into the last 32 as one of the best third-placed sides, the prospect of a convenient result had dominated conversation in the build-up.

But Rangnick said the game’s extraordinary finale should silence any conspiracy theories.

“In this match, when you have a 3-3, nobody can assume that it was an agreement, and especially what we saw during the last 90 seconds,” the 67-year-old said.

The match exploded into life deep into added time.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez put his side 3-2 ahead in the 93rd minute, only for substitute Sasa Kalajdzic to equalise with virtually the last touch of the game.

Austria had twice taken the lead via Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer but Algeria equalised with goals from Rafik Belghali and Mahrez, before the late drama.

“Three minutes to play, if somebody had said this would happen, you would have told them they were mad,” Rangnick said.

“I’ve been a coach for about 40 years and I don’t even remember a match that had such a dramatic course and such an unexpected trajectory.

“Most anticipated 0-0 or 1-1, and now it’s 3-3. It’s incredible. The locker room is madness. If Alfred Hitchcock had written such a drama, I probably would have said he was completely mad.”

The German rejected suggestions that either side had been content to settle for a draw late in the game, noting that players continued to push for a winner before Mahrez's strike.

“All who watched the game during the last 15 minutes must know there is no hint that the players absolutely wanted to have a draw,” he said. “I think they wanted to win.

“Nobody can tell me that suddenly in minute 93 somebody would plan: ‘Oh yes, let’s score another goal.’”

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic welcomed the outcome, as memories of the 1982 “Disgrace of Gijon” when West Germany and Austria played out a mutually beneficial match that eliminated Algeria lingered in the build-up.

“I’m extremely happy that at the end it was football that won, that prevailed. 3-3 as a score says it all,” Petkovic said.

The last-32 sees Algeria take on the Swiss, who Petkovic coached from 2014 to 2021, while Austria face European champions Spain.

Rangnick said he believes anything is possible. He said: “You saw that during the last couple of seconds. And who would have thought that Turkey would be eliminated after only two matches?

“So we’re very happy that we are in the most difficult of all groups, and we advance in second in this group , and that was definitely not easy .”

Elsewhere in Group J, Lionel Messi after became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches in their 3-1 win over Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Messi was introduced from the bench on the hour mark and netted an 80th-minute free kick to continue a scoring run that saw him surpass the mark he shared with France’s Just Fontaine and Brazilian Jairzinho. Giovani lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez also found the let for the holders, with Musa Al-Taamari netting for Jordan.

Messi, the all-time World Cup top scorer with 19 goals, leads the scoring charts at this edition with six.

Argentina next take on Cape Verde in the last 32 and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he would not underestimate the debutants.

“Based on what I’ve seen, I’m not surprised,” he said of their progress to the knockout rounds. “They’re a good team, they have made it very difficult for the three opponents they have played.

“Spain couldn’t beat them, Uruguay couldn’t either. They’re a fast team, they play well with a high calibre of play. I can guarantee you they’re a team that’s going to make it difficult for us.” REUTERS