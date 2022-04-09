Rangnick coy, says ten Hag is a 'top manager'

LONDON • Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Erik ten Hag to become their new full-time manager ahead of next season.

But until the appointment is confirmed, interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who will transition to a consultancy role, remained tight-lipped regarding his successor.

Asked about the Ajax Amsterdam coach, the German said yesterday: "I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers. From what I know, all the managers with whom the club have so far spoken to are top managers, top coaches.

"If this includes Erik ten Hag, then it's also true with him. That's all I can say at this stage."

Rangnick will be in charge until the end of the season, so he will need all his players to be on the same page if he is to leave a good foundation for the next manager to build on, with qualification for the Champions League the target.

United do not have their top-four fate in their hands - they are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham (54) with eight games left. They must stay within striking distance of the three teams immediately ahead of them, including West Ham and Arsenal, and hope they all drop points.

The Red Devils remain infuriatingly inconsistent with just one win in their past six games in all competitions, making today's Premier League clash at Everton even more important.

Rangnick, whose side are seventh with 51 points from 30 games, said the team's mentality, attitude and physicality would play a crucial role against the struggling Toffees, who are a point and a place above the relegation zone.

"These factors will decide the game," the 63-year-old said.

"We're aware of the importance of the game for both sides."