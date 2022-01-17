Rangnick blames absent Martial for Villa draw

LONDON • A war of words yesterday broke out between wantaway Anthony Martial and Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick after the German claimed that he refused to be included in the squad for Saturday's English Premier League match at Aston Villa.

Since the France forward's agent revealed last month that the 26-year-old wished to leave during this month's transfer window, he has not been on the team sheet for the past eight games in all competitions. But with Cristiano Ronaldo unable to travel to Villa because of injury, Rangnick's plan was to bring Martial back into the fold as a substitute.

However, the latter reportedly snubbed his boss.

Rangnick could have done with Martial as Villa fought back from two goals down to score twice in the last 13 minutes for a 2-2 draw, further damaging United's top-four hopes.

This is the latest in a string of disappointing results for the Red Devils since the German's first game in charge last month.

United have claimed only five points in their last four league games - three of them have been against bottom-half opponents - but Rangnick sought to pin the blame for the underwhelming draw on Martial.

"He didn't want to be in the squad," Rangnick said.

"He would have been in the squad normally, but he didn't want to and that was the reason why he didn't travel with us yesterday."

A furious Martial yesterday hit back on Instagram, saying: "I will never refuse to play a match for Man United. I've been here for seven years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans."

Martial, who is under contract at United until 2024, has started only two top-flight games this season, scoring just once in a 1-1 draw with Everton in October.

While Rangnick has to deal with dressing room unrest - there have been reports other United players are also unhappy under him - Villa's players are seemingly responding to new boss Steven Gerrard. The Villans are still in 13th place but since the Liverpool great's appointment in November, they have earned 13 points from nine league games.

They also have a marquee loan signing in Philippe Coutinho, who should get better as his match fitness builds.

Gerrard had claimed the Brazil playmaker, his former teammate at Liverpool, was not "match fit" but still named him on the bench.

The on-loan Barcelona star came on and was involved in Jacob Ramsey's goal before he grabbed the equaliser himself, cancelling out a double by Bruno Fernandes.

It was a welcome return to England for Coutinho after leaving Liverpool for Barca in 2018.

"I missed these games and the Premier League. I'm very happy to be here with my new teammates. I'm happy, it was the first game and I want to work hard to improve and be in better shape," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS