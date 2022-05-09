Rangnick apologises for 'terrible' United display

LONDON • Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is sorry for Manchester United's "humiliating" 4-0 Premier League drubbing by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, a result that ended their faint hopes of playing in the Champions League next season.

With only one more game left to play, the Red Devils can no longer catch Tottenham or Arsenal.

They also cannot finish higher than their current sixth place in the standings and there is a chance they might finish lower if West Ham, in seventh, win their two games in hand.

"It was a terrible performance. From the first until the last minute, it was not enough. We can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat," said Rangnick, who will hand over coaching duties to Ajax Amsterdam's Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

United's 3-0 midweek win over Brentford had raised hopes that they might manage to sneak into Europe's premier club competition next season if others slipped up, but it proved to be a short-lived pipe dream.

"(It) was a different game, we just gave too much time and space (to Brighton)," added Rangnick.

"We were never in a position where we could stop them playing through our lines. We told the players be as compact as they could, but we couldn't stop it.

"In games like today and at Everton (a 1-0 loss last month), there was a lack of energy and aggression. In the first three or four months, we were on the right pathway, but in the last four weeks, we have been really poor."

United have now lost three of their last five league games, leaking 12 goals during that run.

It is little wonder that their supporters have been left extremely frustrated as the club have recorded their worst Premier League season for goals conceded, with the tally standing at 56 so far.

The rout they suffered at the Amex Stadium left the visiting fans so angry that they chanted "You're not fit to wear the shirt" during the game.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who put in an anonymous performance, was just as sorry as Rangnick, saying: "What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Manchester United shirt and I accept it."

