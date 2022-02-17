Rangnick and Potter hail Ronaldo

LONDON • Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick called it "one of the best performances" from Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese star ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday, helping his team beat 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League's top four.

Following an insipid first-half at Old Trafford in which Brighton enjoyed nearly 60 per cent of possession, the match dramatically changed complexion soon after the interval, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal this year on 51 minutes before Lewis Dunk was sent off three minutes later.

But the home side still managed to make heavy weather of the situation, wasting a number of great chances to double their lead until Bruno Fernandes sealed the points deep into stoppage time.

Rangnick praised Ronaldo, 37, who returned to the scoresheet for the first time since Dec 30.

"An amazing goal," said the German, whose side had blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their previous three matches.

"Not only an important one but also an amazing goal and overall a good performance by Cristiano, one of the best since I arrived here.

"Energetically, he was always trying to help teammates and I think in the last weeks definitely the best performance by him."

It was the Portugal forward's 15th goal since he returned to United from Juventus in August.

But he had gone six games without a goal, his driest spell at club level since a run of seven games without scoring in December 2008 and January 2009.

Some have even suggested that his second spell at United was fizzling out but his goal against Brighton was vintage Ronaldo, swerving away from three defenders and with minimal backlift, smashing a shot past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Buoyed by his goal, things got dramatically better for United minutes later as Anthony Elanga's pace caught out Dunk, who brought down the teenager. The Brighton captain was shown a yellow card, which was changed to red after a video assistant referee review.

The three points lifted United into the fourth Champions League qualification spot, two points ahead of West Ham (41) and four behind third-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

It was ninth-placed Brighton's only second away league defeat of the season and manager Graham Potter could only marvel at Ronaldo's quality.

"Punished by a world-class finish from a world-class player," he said.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is absolutely amazing. There's nothing else to say."

