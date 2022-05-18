Rangers 'one game away from making history'

MADRID • Ten years after financial oblivion plunged them into Scotland's bottom tier, Rangers are on the brink of lifting their first European trophy in half a century when they meet German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League today.

Administration, liquidation and relegation all blighted a broken club in 2012. But, if the Rangers recovery was complete when they won the Scottish Premiership again last season, a final in Seville now offers them a shot at European glory too.

"We're one game away from making history," Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey said on Monday as the squad departed for Spain, the final leg of a journey that began nine months ago in defeat.

"There's a lot of energy around the place and we're just looking forward to it. It's a great group, a very level-headed squad, so there are no issues about anybody getting carried away."

Given the chance to play in the Champions League after winning the Scottish title, Rangers instead lost to Malmo in the third qualifying round, and made the Europa League only through the play-offs.

But Rangers, under Giovanni van Bronckhorst from November after Steven Gerrard left for Aston Villa, then beat Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in the knockout rounds to reach their first European final in 14 years.

A victory today would earn the club their first continental trophy since Rangers beat Dynamo Moscow 3-2 in Barcelona to lift the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.

However, no Scottish side have won a European trophy since Alex Ferguson led Aberdeen to the Cup Winners' Cup in 1983.

"This is a chance for them to be in the history books of this club and really get a historic win," said van Bronckhorst. "Then the stories they will tell in years to come will be the same stories that the players from 1972 tell to my players."

Frankfurt will start the match as favourites after knocking out Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham. It will be their first European final since beating fellow Bundesliga team Borussia Monchengladbach to win the Uefa Cup in 1980.

"Our main strength is our unity. We have a great team spirit in the squad," said coach Oliver Glasner.

"We can play physical football at high intensity. We are very organised, can quickly play forward, at a high pace, and the players are ready to play to their limits."

Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom is hoping to shake off a thigh injury in time.

Rangers' top scorer Alfredo Morelos will miss the game with a thigh injury, while Kemar Roofe is also struggling with a knee issue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT V RANGERS

Europa League final: Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am