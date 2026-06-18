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Rangers appoint Hearts boss McInnes as manager, Rohl moves to Salzburg

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Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 16, 2026 Heart of Midlothian manager Derek McInnes speaks to media inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 16, 2026 Heart of Midlothian manager Derek McInnes speaks to media inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

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GLASGOW, June 17 - Rangers appointed Derek McInnes as manager on a three-year deal after Danny Rohl left Ibrox to join Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Former Rangers player McInnes, 54, joined after leading Heart of Midlothian to second place in the Scottish Premiership -- eight points above Rangers.

Hearts would have been the first team other than Celtic or Rangers to win the Scottish title since Aberdeen in 1985, but lost 3-1 to Celtic on the final day of a momentous season for the Edinburgh club.

Rohl's move to Austria after less than eight months at the helm was announced earlier.

Rangers said McInnes would join with assistants Alan Archibald, Paul Sheerin and Craig Clark.

“The demands here are clear, and our supporters rightfully have high expectations. It is up to me, my staff and my players to meet those expectations, and have this club performing as it should," said McInnes in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.