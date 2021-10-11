Rampant England dance to Foden beat

ANDORRA LA VELLA • England's weakness, as evident in the World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia and the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy, was the lack of a player who can control the tempo of the game.

Phil Foden, playing as a deep-lying midfielder for the first time, shone as the visitors thrashed Androrra 5-0 on Saturday to edge the Three Lions a step closer to sealing their place in next year's World Cup.

England now have 19 points in Group I - four ahead of closest challengers Albania, who beat Hungary 1-0 away.

With just three matches left and a superior goal difference, Gareth Southgate's men can soon prepare to book their tickets to Qatar.

Jack Grealish came off the bench to score his first international goal, finishing off a satisfactory night with a number of starters rested.

Ben Chilwell began the scoring in Andorra's tiny national stadium, also with his first England strike, and Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 shortly before the interval.

Tammy Abraham, given a first start for four years, made it 3-0 with a tap-in and James Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved before Grealish put the icing on the cake.

In another mismatch, similar to England's 4-0 win at Wembley last month, Andorra offered hard graft and defended robustly but were no match for Southgate's much-changed side, who eased to their sixth win from seven matches in the group.

It was an opportunity for the England manager to try out Foden in a different position from his usual attacking role and, while there will be far sterner tests than the lowly hosts, the 21-year-old showed he has the calmness on the ball and passing range to be the heartbeat of the team.

On the Manchester City midfielder, Southgate said: "Frankly, he is one of those players who is effective anywhere across the front line if you play him No. 7, No. 11, No. 10, No. 8.

"A traditional 4-3-3 midfield if he was the 10 within that but with the capability to drop lower and build the play at times, as he did tonight, I think part of that is just as he gets stronger as well and part of that is the balance of the type of player who might play as the No. 8 with those qualities.

12 Clean sheets for England in 2021, their highest tally in a calendar year, surpassing the 11 they kept in 1966.

"It's fabulously exciting, isn't it, when you're trying to break down a defence, as we have tonight, and you have a player who sees the passes that he sees and hits and executes them in the way he did.

"Towards the end of the game there were some lovely combinations between Foden, (Mason) Mount, Grealish, Saka. The type of play our players are capable of producing is really exciting."

