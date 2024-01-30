Rakitic leaves Sevilla to sign with Saudi's Al-Shabab

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Sevilla Press Conference - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 7, 2023 Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Former Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has left Sevilla following a second spell at the club ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab, the LaLiga side said on Tuesday.

"We have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab Club for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic, who will bring his second spell with us to a close," Sevilla said in a statement.

Rakitic, who first played for the Spanish club from 2011-2014 following a move from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, returned to Sevilla in September 2020 after six years at Barcelona and last year helped his team win a record-extending seventh Europa League title.

The 35-year-old earned more than 100 caps for Croatia between 2007-2019. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top