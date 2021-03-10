Raising S'pore's pride of Lions

The blueprint to set the Lions on the path to the 2034 Fifa World Cup was unveiled by national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday, over 18 months after the goal was first revealed.

In a press conference held at the FAS headquarters at Jalan Besar, details of the Unleash the Roar! project were shared with an emphasis on eight pillars aimed at strengthening the local football ecosystem and bringing sustainable success.

Helmed by SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin and FAS deputy president Bernard Tan, this will be a national project that involves the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), the Ministry of Education (MOE), SportSG, FAS, the football fraternity, corporate Singapore, and Singaporeans.

While Lim said the cost of the project will be announced at a later date, it is expected to be on top of the $20 million annual budget Singapore football currently receives from the Government.

To achieve football excellence, the project aims to create opportunities for more young Singaporeans to undergo sustained and structured high-quality football training, with a clear talent pathway for those who wish to continue to play and excel as a professional.

The first phase of Unleash the Roar! will take place in the next two years to put in place the right conditions for footballers to excel, covering both "software" and "hardware" aspects.

This will lay the foundation for Singapore's football teams across age groups to be more competitive on the regional and international stages.

The brand of football will be a quick and high-tempo one based on a unified curriculum developed by FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides, building on previous syllabi from predecessors Michel Sablon and Slobodan Pavkovic.

With MOE's help, the FAS hopes to increase the participation rate to a minimum of 10 per cent of primary school boys, or around 2,000, from each cohort.

This base will provide a steady stream of elite youth players of up to 250 players per cohort for school football academies which will be set up at secondary schools. Ideally, they would double their training time to four times a week.

By age 17, they should be ready to break into the Singapore Premier League and the Ministry of Defence will provide support under existing schemes to make provisions such as early enlistment and time off so that the athletes can train for major competitions while fulfilling their national service obligations.

Eight pillars for success

1. LET THEM PLAY Aimed at raising interest and football participation rates among young Singaporeans, focused on imparting right fundamentals for the sport. 2. LET THEM SOAR Establish multiple pathways to the sport's elite level, starting from the schools. This is supplemented by opportunities for elite talents to test themselves against others in the region and worldwide. 3. SCHOLARSHIPS Boosting the development of elite talents while ensuring their educational development continues on a similar trajectory in overseas academies and institutions. 4. NATIONAL SERVICE Ensure balance between national service obligations and commitment to elite development. 5. ENHANCED TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES Improve the overall capabilities of coaches driving the project across schools and clubs, augmented by establishing local and international scouting and talent identification networks. 6. SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Adoption of a technology-rich, data-driven approach to both training and coaching methodology across the football ecosystem. 7. INFRASTRUCTURE Enhancing the existing infrastructure to maximise playable spaces to drive participation and development. 8. WHOLE-OF-SOCIETY PARTNERSHIP Rallying government agencies, the football fraternity, corporate Singapore and Singaporeans behind the project.

On the international stage, the Young Lions are expected to win SEA Games gold and for the seniors to re-establish their Asean dominance.

MCCY and SportSG will also work with FAS to enhance coaching capabilities, supported by sports science and technology, and to enhance the football infrastructure.

MCCY Minister Edwin Tong said in a statement: "Uplifting Singapore football will be a national project, and I encourage all of us to rally around this common goal. It is a sport which can unite Singaporeans of all ages, races and genders.

"There has to be a collective unity to pursue a shared goal, all of us, working together, united, pulling in the same direction, for this project to have a chance. We will continue to do our best to build a sustainable and resilient football ecosystem which Singaporeans can be proud of."

In August 2019, the then FAS vice-president had said it was a "realistic" goal for the Lions to secure a first-ever World Cup qualification in 2034.

While the bulk of that prospective team are in their pre-teens and teens now, Tan said 2034 World Cup qualification is "a good target current participants can aspire to, and is a good checkpoint to see how close we are to our aspirations".

But he also noted that "the success of this project is not just on the qualification" for football's biggest tournament in 13 years.

Adding that there will be a public naming exercise for the project, Lim noted football's participation rate and its ability to rally a nation as two of the reasons for the Government's push for this project.

Some 130,000 footballers, aged 13 and up, playing every week pre-Covid makes the sport one of the highest-participated in Singapore.

He added: "There must be a sense of urgency to get things right and not stay static when we compete.

"This project is a very important rallying call for all stakeholders to believe that Singapore can do it if we put our hearts and minds to the wheel."

Singapore football had a similar target - Goal 2010 - to qualify for the World Cup then, but fell short, although they did win four Asean titles from 1998 to 2012.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong noted the difference between both plans.

He said: "While previous blueprints have been focused on achieving specific results, this project boosts the entire ecosystem to achieve a higher standard of football that can effectively facilitate outcomes that seek to bring pride to Singapore in a sustained manner.

"It is not about one outcome but implementing a platform for the future."

