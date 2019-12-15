Raft of injuries ravaging Man City

LONDON • Manchester City's Premier League title defence appears over before Christmas, with Pep Guardiola's men travelling to Arsenal today in third place and 17 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The champions have dropped as many points in 16 league games this campaign - two draws, four defeats - as the whole of last season.

So what has gone wrong for a hugely talented and expensive squad under the tutelage of one of football's greatest coaches?

Even a squad as rich in resources as City's is not immune to injuries.

Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte suffered long-term knee injuries in the first few weeks of the season, with the latter's absence leaving a gaping hole in the heart of defence.

Fernandinho has had to deputise at centre-back, meaning the Brazilian's influence at the base of City's midfield has also been missed.

Benjamin Mendy's lack of fitness and an injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko has also led to a rotating cast at left-back, with none of the options available to Guardiola inspiring much confidence.

Bad planning had also been an issue. Even before Laporte's injury, City appeared short at centre-back after captain Vincent Kompany left at the end of last season. The Belgian's final years at the club were ravaged by injury, but he played a vital role as City won their final 14 league games to pip Liverpool to the title by one point last term.

He was an inspirational leader and his departure left City without a figurehead when things get tough.

Similarly, the issues at left-back were not unforeseen. Mendy has been blighted by injuries since he joined the club but City instead signed right-back Joao Cancelo in the summer.

Kompany's departure also signalled a changing of the guard and a period of transition for the squad.

David Silva, 33, Sergio Aguero, 31, and Fernandinho, 34, have been hugely influential, but are ageing.

Captain Silva has already announced he will leave at the end of the season. Aguero, City's all-time leading scorer with 244 goals, is out of contract in 18 months' time.

City have put a succession plan in place for Fernandinho by signing Rodri for £62.8 million (S$113.5 million) from Atletico Madrid in July. But the 23-year-old has struggled as he adjusts to the rigours of the Premier League.

With all these issues in mind, Guardiola's immediate priority though, will be to get his side back on track when they face Arsenal.

The Gunners, under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg, are boosted after ending a nine-match winless sequence by beating West Ham 3-1 in the league last Monday.

"We watched the games with Ljungberg and try to figure out what they will do against us," said Guardiola on Friday. "He's a person who stayed a long time at Arsenal, he knows the feelings of the club and the fans, how they like to play."

The City boss has ruled out the injured John Stones and Aguero for the match, while Silva is a doubt.

Arsenal could be without as many as six senior players, with Hector Bellerin and Nicolas Pepe facing late fitness tests. Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding are already out of the clash.

The Gunners are also trying to deal with the distraction of comments made by star midfielder Mesut Ozil after he posted messages on Twitter and Instagram critical of China's policies toward its Muslim Uighur minority.

The club tried to distance themselves from the issue yesterday. "The content he expressed is entirely Ozil's personal opinion," their official account said in a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform. "As a football club, Arsenal always adheres to the principle of not being involved in politics."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ARSENAL V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am