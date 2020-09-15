Raffles Family to bring Juve experience to Asia

Juventus fans in Asia can look forward to the 36-time Serie A champions visiting again in the near future after the Italian giants announced a three-year partnership with investment and wealth management company Raffles Family Office (RFO) via a Zoom session yesterday.

Under the agreement, RFO will be recognised as the club's official regional partner in Asia. The firm is headquartered in Hong Kong and has offices in Singapore, Taipei and Shanghai, and the partnership will see both entities collaborate on a range of branding and marketing activities.

RFO founder and chief executive officer Kwan Chi Man shared that other than bringing the Juventus first team to Asia, there will also be opportunities for its ultra-high-net-worth clients, business partners and employees to travel with the stars for away Champions League games.

The Old Lady has an affinity with the Republic, having played in the first football match at the then new National Stadium, beating a Singapore selection side 5-0 in 2014, before returning last year to play in the International Champions Cup when Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost 3-2 to Tottenham.

Noting how the nine-time defending Serie A champions have been managed by the Agnelli family for almost a century, Kwan said: "The RFO-Juventus partnership is an emblem of the shared beliefs both organisations live by - the importance of safeguarding family legacies, the value of dedication and unity and the tradition of innovating to conquer new horizons."

Referring to Asia as a "top priority" market, Juventus Asia-Pacific managing director Federico Palomba said the partnership is important to achieving the club's goal of going beyond football to "become a global entertainment and lifestyle brand".

The new Serie A campaign kicks off on Sunday, with Juventus playing their first game of the season under new coach and Azzurri great Andrea Pirlo when they host Sampdoria the same day.