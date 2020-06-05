More than 200 Porto fans, who were not observing social distancing guidelines, awaiting the arrival of their team when the Primeira Liga in Portugal returned to action on Wednesday. But on the pitch, the leaders suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Famalicao, who scored through Fabio Martins and Pedro Goncalves. Jesus Manuel Corona netted for Porto, who stayed a point ahead of Benfica (59) before the reigning champions' match against Tondela yesterday.
Coronavirus pandemic
Rabid Porto fans not 'super' when it comes to protocol
