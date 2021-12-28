Quartet's return a boost for Reds

LONDON • Liverpool have received a boost ahead of today's English Premier League trip to Leicester City after the club confirmed Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were back in training after going into isolation due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Van Dijk and Fabinho missed the Reds' last two league games, while Jones had been out since last month due to injury. Thiago was absent only for their last fixture.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Yeah, the boys who had to isolate, or had Covid, are back. That means Fab, Virgil, Curtis and Thiago.

"Thiago was the latest, he came back and trained yesterday for the first time with the team. We have one young player who is now isolating and two staff.

"It's really tricky, every morning when you come in, it's a little bit like a lottery. You hope it's all fine and then one case... That's the situation, but apart from that, we are fine."

Liverpool's Boxing Day match at Anfield against Leeds United was postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries among the visitors.

Klopp's side are playing Leicester again after beating them on penalties in the League Cup quarter-finals last week.

The Foxes are a wounded side, having fielded a weakened line-up as they lost 6-3 to Manchester City on Sunday.

But, despite the raft of absentees - Patson Daka, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Harvey Barnes, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are all out - Brendan Rodgers' men still put up a fight against the league leaders.

Klopp also believes Rodgers, as a former Reds manager, will be desperate to get one over his old side.

The hosts also have their own problems to handle with Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi missing.

"Leicester are not in a good situation. They have injuries," the German said. "We went out for training when it was 4-0 and then I was told it was 4-3. Wow! They were obviously close. They are a good team and what Brendan is doing is exceptional."

However, Rodgers is not confident about his side's trip, coming so soon on the heels of their exacting visit to the Etihad, while their opponents are well-rested.

"It's a ridiculous schedule," said Rodgers. "We all know that players aren't fully recovered for 72 hours after a game, so for us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool, it is ridiculous.

"This period (off) clearly is a big advantage and it is just coincidence the context of these two games is probably one of the first weeks Manchester City have had off, so they were fresh and ready, and Liverpool haven't played since our (League) Cup game so they'll be able to bring players back in.

"That's what we have to deal with. It's a huge challenge for us but it's a challenge we're up for. We keep fighting and we keep working."

Liverpool are second in the table with a game in hand, six points behind City, while defending FA Cup champions Leicester are 10th.

REUTERS

LEICESTER V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am