Quarantine-free travel for clubs?

LONDON • Premier League players travelling to the British Government's Covid-19 "red-list" countries for internationals could be given quarantine exemptions in future, according to reports.

Premier League clubs were updated on the progress of talks between top-flight officials, the government and Fifa at a Premier League shareholders' meeting in London on Wednesday. It remains possible that an agreement could be reached to avoid players having to quarantine for 10 days on their return.

That could involve strict conditions on players entering Covid-secure bubbles once they join up with their national team, and then returning to a similar set-up at their clubs.

The Premier League clubs released a joint statement prior to the September international break to say that players would not be released for international duty in red-list countries, as that would mean they would have to quarantine upon return and miss games.

That sparked a row, with the national associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay initially asking Fifa to impose a restriction stopping players from those countries featuring for their clubs if they did not turn up for internationals.

It is hoped the quarantine exemption would avoid another angry club versus country dispute during the international window next month.

Clubs also discussed the domestic calendar for 2022-23, which has next year's World Cup in the middle of it. A draft schedule includes the season starting on Aug 6 and breaking on Nov 13, with the Qatar tournament starting on Nov 21.

The top-flight campaign would resume on Dec 26 and finish on May 28, 2023, with the FA Cup final scheduled for June 3.

