Quality of players excites new Germany coach Flick

FRANKFURT • Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick yesterday signed a three-year contract to take over Germany after the end of Euro 2020, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

He will succeed coach Joachim Low, with whom he won the World Cup as an assistant in 2014.

"Everything happened surprisingly quickly for me and I am happy to be national team coach from the autumn," Flick, who was the front runner for the post, said.

"I'm really looking forward to it because I can see the great quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany."

The 56-year-old led Bayern to six titles in the 2019-2020 season and also won last season's Bundesliga crown for the ninth straight time but decided to leave the Bavarian giants after 18 months in charge with an 81 per cent win ratio.

As well as winning at Brazil 2014, Low, who had a contract until next summer, led Germany to the 2017 Confederations Cup.

But Die Mannschaft have struggled in recent years, crashing out in the first round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Despite an overhaul, Low has yet to oversee a string of a consistent results at the highest level, suffering a 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November - Germany's worst defeat in competitive football.

That rout was followed by their first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years, losing at home for the first time to North Macedonia in March.

Before that game, Low decided to step down after Euro 2020 following a 15-year reign.

While Flick knows he will have to continue the rebuilding job, he wished his predecessor the best of luck when they kick off their Euro 2020 Group F campaign next month.

On his former boss, whose side take on European champions Portugal and world champions France in the tournament's "group of death", he said: "The important thing now is not what will happen in September… but the upcoming European Championship, for which I wish Jogi Low, (assistants) Marcus Sorg, Andy Kopke and the team the greatest possible success.

"Jogi Low more than deserves a big end to his career as national coach."

Flick will now look to guide Germany to victory on home soil when they host the Euro 2024 and national technical director Oliver Bierhoff is convinced they have the right man in place.

"I am very proud that we have succeeded in signing Hansi Flick for the post of national coach," the former AC Milan striker said.

"He was, from the start, at the top of my wish list.

"I have known and appreciated his human and professional qualities since our many successful years together with the national team."

