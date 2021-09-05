Qualification not in our hands but no panic: Enrique

MADRID • Spain coach Luis Enrique yesterday insisted neither he nor his side were down, after losing to Sweden and ceding ground in their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Swedes in Stockholm was Spain's first in World Cup qualifying for 28 years. The Euro 2020 semi-finalists are second in Group B with seven points from four games, two behind leaders Sweden who have a game in hand.

With only one automatic spot up for grabs, Spain are desperate to avoid the play-off lottery. But Enrique said his team remain positive about qualification for Qatar 2022, even if it means going down a harder than expected route.

"I've watched the game back, we've gone into depth with the analysis and I'm more optimistic," the former Barcelona coach said ahead of today's meeting with the bottom-placed Georgia.

"We don't have things in our own hands in order to finish top of the group come November, but we have qualification for the next World Cup in our own hands even if Sweden top the group.

"If we win the two play-off games, then we would qualify. You need to overcome difficulties, and that's what we're working on."

La Roja face the Georgians at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero in Badajoz before travelling to Kosovo, who are third in the table on three points, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wales captain Gareth Bale yesterday called for countries whose fans are repeat racism offenders to be banned from international football after reported abuse aimed at England's Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham by Hungarian fans in Budapest on Thursday.

The Real Madrid forward questioned the long investigations that habitually follow such incidents and demanded more immediate action.

He also said his teammates would have his full backing if they chose to walk off in reaction to any racial abuse during today's Group E qualifying game against Belarus in Kazan.

"I don't know the severity of what to do but the easiest thing is... whether you ban the fans from the stadium or if they keep repeatedly doing it, which seems to be what is happening, then you ban the country from the competition," Bale said.

"If that country keeps making these horrible gestures, then maybe the best thing to do is to get rid of them, give them a suspension and hopefully, they will learn their lesson that way."

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings on the Budapest incidents, which have been condemned by the Professional Footballers' Association as well as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

England, who sit top of Group I with a 100 per cent record, take on minnows Andorra at home today, but will miss Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho after he withdrew from the squad due to injury.

REUTERS