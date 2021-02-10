Quadruple goal for Man City

LONDON • Bernardo Silva has warned rivals that Manchester City have quadruple ambitions as they seek to secure a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals today.

Pep Guardiola's men last won the FA Cup in 2019, when they beat Swansea 3-2 in the quarter-finals en route to the last two.

The English Premier League leaders face the Swans again today - this time in the fifth round - and Silva expects another tough clash at the Liberty Stadium, having scored the goal that halved City's deficit to 1-2 two years ago.

But the midfielder also believes City have momentum on their side after putting together a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

"It always builds your confidence and strength of the team," the 26-year-old told the club's website. "It feels a little bit like the 2017-18 season and the end of the 2018-19 season when we won plenty of games in a row to win the Premier League."

In the 2017-18 campaign, City set a club-record 20 straight wins in all competitions. In the following term, they were victorious in their last 14 league matches and completed a domestic treble.

Now they want to go one better by adding a maiden Champions League title to the mix.

"We always have eyes on all four trophies every season," said Silva.

"We are in the final of the (League) Cup, now we are playing Swansea in the FA Cup, in the Premier League we are in a good position and we are in the last 16 of the Champions League. We are going to do our best to win them all, knowing it is a very tough task."

City's first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach on Feb 24 will be played in Budapest due to strict coronavirus entry rules imposed by Germany. While they will be favourites to progress over two legs, they are not looking past the Cup tie against Swansea.

The Swans are third in the Championship after defeating leaders Norwich on Friday and are unbeaten in their last 10 games.

Their defensive record is the best in the English Football League this season, having let in just 15 goals in 27 second-tier matches, and that has not gone unnoticed.

Guardiola told a press conference yesterday: "I know Swansea are consistent, score, defensively don't concede chances, solid in formation, quality to play upfront and in the middle. It'll be an incredibly difficult test."

The City manager will remain without Sergio Aguero, even though he revealed that the striker is back in training after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

With City five points clear at the top of the Premier League, former leaders Everton and Tottenham will be looking to the FA Cup to end their trophy droughts.

The Toffees have not won silverware since lifting the FA Cup in 1995 and Tottenham's barren run spans 13 years. The sides meet at Goodison Park today. Spurs have already booked their berth in the League Cup final against City in April and manager Jose Mourinho wants more.

"If we can arrive in the last part of the season and... apart from the (League Cup) final, Europa League and FA Cup matches, I will be very happy," he said yesterday. "Difficult, yes. Very demanding for the players. Everybody depends a lot on the availability of the players, the fatigue, I prefer that than not."

He vowed to field a strong team and did not rule out starting talisman Harry Kane, revealing that the England striker suffered no ill-effects from his injury comeback against West Bromwich Albion.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti will make a late call on playmaker James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. "I know how the Evertonians are desperate to have the trophy back," the Italian said.

"What I can ensure is we are doing everything to try and have a trophy here as soon as possible."