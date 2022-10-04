Qatar's brief respite at home

DOHA - Qatar's World Cup football squad trained on home territory for the first time in four months on Sunday, as they seek to overcome some nervy displays in preparatory matches ahead of the Nov 20-Dec 18 global sporting showpiece.

Hundreds of fans, mainly migrant workers, turned out to see the players make their rare appearance in a Doha stadium after being kept under wraps at camps in Spain and Austria.

Qatar, which has spent billions of dollars on new stadiums for the first World Cup in an Arab country, is desperate to see the side get past the group stage against the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.

But the national team, who will make their World Cup debut against Ecuador on Nov 20, lost 3-0 to Croatia's Under-23 team, 2-0 to Canada and last week drew 2-2 with Chile in their last three matches.

"We are fully aware of the need to develop certain tactical and technical aspects that didn't unfold as we wanted," said coach Felix Sanchez. "And we are working to correct the errors that were apparent."

The former Barcelona youth coach will take the team back into more weeks of isolation on Wednesday, when they head back to his native Spain.

The players remained upbeat despite the disappointing results and being kept away from their Qatari homes. "I think we needed this long period without the pressure that we feel here, I think all the players are ready," said midfielder Assim Madibo, who has more than 35 caps.

He also acknowledged that there were "details" to correct but believed the camps were a success.

"We played a lot of games and a lot of training sessions, we boosted our body fitness," he said.

French-born defensive midfielder Karim Boudiaf, who has more than 100 international appearances, added: "We miss our families. I miss my family but we are happy to be back."

Boudiaf acknowledged the battle that Qatar will face in Group A.