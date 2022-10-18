Qatar to stage next Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR - Qatar will stage the next Asian Cup in place of original hosts China, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Monday, with the tournament likely to be moved from mid-2023 to early 2024 to avoid the heat of the Gulf summer.

The continental championships were awarded to China in 2019 but the country relinquished the rights in May as it pursued a zero-Covid-19 policy.

The AFC reopened the bidding process and Qatar, which will host the World Cup from Nov 20 to Dec 18, was preferred to bids from South Korea and Indonesia at an executive committee meeting on Monday.

"Qatar's capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe," AFC president Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement.

"With their existing world-class infrastructure and unrivalled hosting capabilities, we are confident that Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia's crown jewel."

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has proposed that the 24-team tournament be moved from its original dates in June and July in 2023 to run for a month from Jan 24, 2024, its spokesman Ali Al Salat told Reuters.

The Gulf Arab state has staged the quadrennial Asian Cup twice before, in 1988 and 2011, and it won the last tournament, in the United Arab Emirates, in 2019.

Qatar has built seven stadiums and upgraded another around the capital Doha to host the 32-team World Cup.

The QFA is proposing that all eight venues be used for the Asian Cup, Al Salat said.

South Korea had been favourites to be awarded the hosting rights as the country had not staged the Asian Cup since 1960, when they won the second of their two titles.

The Korean Football Association (KFA) apologised for the failure of its bid and suggested that the financial muscle of Qatar had been decisive.

"We thought that we had no problem in hosting the event," the KFA said in a statement.

"But we had to face fierce competition as Qatar jumped into the race with rich financial, human and material resources."

Indonesia had been considered outsiders because of its lack of stadium infrastructure, even more so after more than 130 people were killed in a stampede at a match at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang on Oct 1.

The AFC said the executive meeting had opened with the offer of "heartfelt condolences" to the Indonesian FA "as well as the families and loved ones of the precious lives lost".

The AFC executive committee on Monday also shortlisted India and Saudi Arabia as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, with a decision to be made in February.

Qatar was one of the three nations bidding to stage the event after Iran and Uzbekistan withdrew expressions of interest.

REUTERS