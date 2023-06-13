Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim reportedly edges ahead in race to buy Man United

LONDON – Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is in the driving seat to buy Manchester United, according to reports in the country, although there are also conflicting views from the British media.

Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan, who has been close to sources in the sale process, reported over the weekend that both Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have been finalising their offers and that a preferred bidder will be announced this week.

At one stage it was reported that Ratcliffe and his Ineos petrochemical firm are leading the race to take over the English Premier League giants. However, Qatar Islamic Bank chairman Sheikh Jassim – a member of the Qatari royal family – made an improved bid last week which was said to be “significant”.

The value of both parties’ bids is around £5-6 billion (S$8.4-10.1 billion) – the figures are just speculative as they have signed non-disclosure agreements. Sheikh Jassim has said he wants to buy 100 per cent of the club from the outset, while Ratcliffe is willing to allow unpopular co-owners Joel and Avram Glazer to retain a 20 per cent stake.

On Monday, Qatari newspaper Al-Watan said that Sheikh Jassim has come out on top in his bidding war with Racliffe, tweeting that the takeover bid has been a “success” and that “an announcement of the deal (will be) soon”.

Fahad Al-Emadi, the editor of the outlet, shared a similar message.

“All the news received indicates the success of Sheikh Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United, and the announcement of the deal will be very soon,” he said.

It is believed that the media in Middle Eastern countries are largely controlled by their governments and that there should be no publication of “fake news”.

Zaid Al-Hamdan, the chairman of Doha-headquartered political consultancy Aramsite Group, also congratulated Sheikh Jassim shortly thereafter, despite the absence of an official announcement.

“Congratulations to Shaikh Jassim... on his acquisition of @ManUtd,” he said on Twitter.

As the news reached the British media on Tuesday, journalists either close to the club or the bidding process were quick to insist that both bidders are yet to be informed of the outcome of their bids by the Glazer family.

Simon Stone of the BBC said that his sources have “played down the accuracy” of the Qatari reports, while CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs reported that “nothing is expected in the next few days”.

However, an announcement of the conclusion of the process is still said to be “imminent”.

Also on Tuesday, United’s shares soared as much as 31 per cent in early in premarket trading following the reports that Sheikh Jassim is likely to succeed in his bid.

Some have considered this to be an indication that he is indeed the new owner of United as the share price is a gauge of the likelihood of a Qatari victory, as the bid is for 100 per cent of shares.

Faisal Islam, the BBC’s economics editor, said: “(Jassim) will pay out on the New York listed shares at takeover price.

“Ineos’ bid is believed to be focused on the Glazer shares (69 per cent) alone. (As a result) listed shares won’t immediately benefit.

“The spike in Manchester United shares means traders betting the Glazers are about to sell to Sheikh Jassim of Qatar.” REUTERS