Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani withdraws bid to buy Manchester United: reports

LONDON – Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn a bid to buy Manchester United, a source close to the deal told AFP on Saturday.

United announced nearly a year ago that they were exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.

Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier in 2023, but the process has stalled in recent months despite the anger of supporters towards current owners, the Glazer family.

The Daily Mail reported that Ratcliffe is now set to secure a 25 per cent stake in the club for around £1.5 billion (S$2.49 billion).

Ratcliffe would then slowly increase his ownership of the club at steadily higher valuations, one person said. Any offer from Ratcliffe could still risk opposition from minority shareholders.

“I will oppose anything that gives the majority Glazers a materially better deal than minority investors,” said Ricky Sandler, founder of hedge fund Eminence Capital. “That is for sure.”

Eminence, founded by Sandler in 1999, manages about US$7 billion (S$9.59 billion) of investments, and is the third-largest shareholder of United’s listed shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Glazers have owned the English giants since a leveraged takeover in 2005 for £790 million saddled the club with huge debts.

Figures in March showed United’s debt has now grown to £970 million.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid was for full control of United and promised to clear the club’s borrowings.

Further talks last week broke down despite an improved bid believed to be around £5 billion. United are currently valued by the stock market at US$3.3 billion.

The Glazers’ valuation expectations has been aggressive based on other deals. In 2022, the US$3.1 billion acquisition of Chelsea Football Club by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital valued it at 5.7 times revenue for its last financial year.

Valuing United more than Sheikh Jassim’s bid, at US$7 billion for example, would be equivalent to 11 times the club’s revenue over the last 12 months, according to LSEG data.

By contrast, Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to buy a smaller stake to break the impasse over the Glazers’ £6 billion asking price.

“We have always been neutral between Jassim and Ratcliffe,” said Chris Rumfitt, head of Manchester United Supporters Trust. “But if the Ratcliffe deal maintained the Glazers’ ultimately in charge, I think that is something fans would be very hostile to.”