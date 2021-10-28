Qatar expects full house for F1 debut next month

DOHA • Qatar is expecting a capacity crowd for next month's inaugural Formula One Qatar Grand Prix after joining the circuit as a last-minute replacement, the Gulf kingdom's motor sports chief told Agence France-Presse.

The resource-rich state will become the latest F1 host after taking the place of the Australian Grand Prix, which was cancelled for the second straight year because of coronavirus restrictions. Qatar will, however, be a permanent fixture on the calendar starting in 2023 after 10-year deal was signed.

By a "fortunate coincidence" the upcoming race falls on Nov 21, exactly a year before the country holds the opening game of the month-long 2022 World Cup, said Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation president Abdulrahman Al Mannai.

"We're trying to maximise the occasion (and) we're trying to add more to the F1 event," he said.

Qatar has been the target of protests by several national football teams over its treatment of hundreds of thousands of foreign workers involved in the construction of stadiums and facilities ahead of World Cup, as part of a wave of social activism by athletes.

But F1 drivers will be free to "speak their minds" on controversial issues.

The night event at the Losail International Circuit will be the first of three Gulf races to close the season, preceding Saudi Arabia's debut grand prix and the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Given the short timeframe, Qatar is working overtime to prepare even though Losail, a long-time MotoGP venue that can hold 8,000 fans, needs only "cosmetic changes" to accommodate F1.

Al Mannai said: "The current procedures within Qatar allow us to have 100 per cent capacity as long as individuals are vaccinated or they have proof that they have the Covid-19 antibodies."

Like other races in the largely alcohol-free country, there will be no champagne on the podium.

Al Mannai said: "We will not use champagne or alcohol during the podium but will use an alternative to celebrate the podium for the drivers."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE