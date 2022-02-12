Qatar 2022 can set a standard: Infantino

DOHA • Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that this year's World Cup in Qatar will become a "benchmark" for holding future global sporting events during a health crisis.

Qatari organisers, who will have thousands of extra medical staff on duty for the 32-nation tournament which starts on Nov 21, have said they are "cautiously optimistic" it will be the first mass gathering of fans for a global sports event since the coronavirus pandemic erupted two years ago.

Spectators were largely kept out of last year's Tokyo Olympics as well as the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Fifa announced this week that requests have been made for 17 million tickets for the first World Cup in the Arab region and sought to reassure fans about safety measures during an online health conference organised by the Qatar authorities.

Medical officials told the conference there would be 90 medical points and 10 ambulances at each game.

Abdul Wahab al Musleh, one of the top medical organisers for the event, said there would be 3,000 medical staff just for the tournament, on top of Qatar's hospitals and clinics.

Medical checkpoints and paramedics will also be deployed at the main fan zone, which will be able to hold up to 80,000. Qatar has predicted 1.2 million people will visit during the tournament.

Football has a duty "to make sure this is not only the best World Cup ever but also the healthiest World Cup", according to Infantino.

The Swiss-Italian added that the health and security standards will be "a benchmark for future sporting events of this scale".

The message was echoed by World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who noted the "unique challenges" faced by organisers due to the pandemic.

The WHO has been working with Qatar on health security, infectious diseases and food safety during the World Cup.