Put pressure on me, not the players: Pochettino

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Brighton 3

Tottenham 0

LONDON • Tottenham's calamitous week went from bad to worse as they were outclassed 3-0 at Brighton yesterday, while they also lost their captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a serious injury.

Four days on from a 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino was looking for a reaction.

Instead, Spurs looked like a side devoid of confidence after getting off to the worst possible start when Lloris gifted Brighton the opener and injured himself in the process.

He dropped a simple cross into the box, and as he fell backwards and landed awkwardly and heavily, Neal Maupay stooped to head into an empty net.

Lloris was stretchered off while receiving oxygen with what looked like a broken elbow.

"Hugo is in hospital now. The club will communicate what has happened, but there is no good news," said Pochettino. "It had a massive emotional impact on the team, and we lost a goal as well. We tried to find a solution, a different way to play, but it was impossible.

"We are living a tough moment. We need to keep going and stick together. It's not easy. I hope the pressure comes on me, not the players."

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Connolly scored twice for the Seagulls on his first Premier League start after Maupay's goal.

Last season's Champions League finalists Spurs have now won just three of their opening 11 games in all competitions this campaign.

They have also won only four times in their last 17 since beating Brighton 1-0 in April.

And while Pochettino could justifiably claim Bayern's ruthlessness in midweek meant the scoreline was not a true reflection of his side's performance, there was no excuse for being thoroughly outplayed by a Brighton side who had not won in six league games.

Forwards Son Heung-min and Harry Kane also missed huge chances that summed up Spurs' dire week and leaves Pochettino with plenty to ponder over the upcoming international break.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE