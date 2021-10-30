Punch-drunk United need to be calm: Ole

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his Manchester United team to be as calm and composed as Tyson Fury in the boxing ring when things do not go their way, and insisted that they are ready to put last weekend's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool behind them.

The Red Devils travel to Tottenham today in the Premier League, reportedly the first of three games for the Norwegian to prove his worth as the club considers sacking him amid recent poor results.

United are winless in their last four league games, including three defeats, and lie in seventh place, but Solskjaer insisted that he and his team are ready to fight back.

"I'm as focused as ever," he said yesterday. "Of course, you have to hold your hands up and that performance (against Liverpool) is not acceptable, and we have to look at why it was not acceptable.

"I use the analogy: It felt like we were a boxer being punch drunk, knocked down in the first round. We conceded a goal, wanted to sort it out fast, and went a bit too open and too frantic against a good team.

"You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a couple of times, it's remarkable how calm and composed he is on the floor, counts to six, seven, eight and he gets up and goes again.

"We got up too early to try to sort it. Our minds have to be better."

After the trip to Spurs today, United travel to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League next week, followed by a home clash with Manchester City.

Sources close to the club reportedly said the United board did not want to make a knee-jerk reaction in sacking Solskjaer after last week's humiliation, as former manager Alex Ferguson also backed the 48-year-old to turn things around.

When asked about his future, the Norwegian remained defiant.

He said: "One thing I can say is that I'll always give it a good shot and fight back.

"We've had a good week on the training field. We definitely need a reaction and it's my job as well to put the players in the right frame of mind. I'm responsible for the reaction, the result, the performance."

A common theme amid the criticism from pundits has been Solskjaer's failure to strike the right balance in the team.

Despite scoring six goals in nine games, Cristiano Ronaldo's presence was said to have had a destabilising impact, with Edinson Cavani's lack of industry noticeable in a dreadful defensive record.

After 11 games without a goal or assist, Jadon Sancho failed to even get off the bench against Liverpool, while Raphael Varane has been badly missed with a groin injury.

The dropping of Paul Pogba - suspended after his red card against Liverpool - to accommodate Fred and Scott McTominay in central midfield has failed to stem the goals conceded, with United keeping just one clean sheet in 21 games.

Varane's return to training this week could see the defender thrown straight back in, but the biggest call for Solskjaer is up front.

Dropping Ronaldo would be a risky business but with time rapidly running out for him, the manager needs to trust his convictions on what it will take to get results, even if it means bruising a few egos.

Sixth-placed Tottenham, meanwhile, are also finding it tough to be consistent under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

They suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses to Vitesse and West Ham in the Europa Conference League and Premier League, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Asked about his plans against United, Nuno said: "That shows competition is very tough. Manchester United is a fantastic team we have to face tomorrow."

Ryan Sessegnon is out injured, while Bryan Gil is a doubt for today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V MAN UNITED

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am