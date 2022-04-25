Pulisic urges Blues to end season well

LONDON • Attacker Christian Pulisic said Chelsea must finish the season strongly with an FA Cup final looming next month.

The 23-year-old American made the comments after his late match-winning heroics off the bench in the Blues' 1-0 home English Premier League win over West Ham United yesterday.

Having come on in the 76th minute for Timo Werner, he directed Marcos Alonso's low cross past Lukasz Fabianski in the final minute, just three minutes after the Pole denied Jorginho from the penalty spot. The Hammers had gone down to 10 men after Craig Dawson, one of their best players in a much-changed side, was shown a red card after a clumsy foul on substitute Romelu Lukaku which resulted in the penalty.

When asked what manager Thomas Tuchel told him before throwing him on, Pulisic told Sky Sports: "He just said to make a difference. To combine and make opportunities. It feels good to be more secure in the top four.

"We need a win at home and it feels great... We need to finish the season strong. Some good league games and then a final. I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."

The result sees third-placed Chelsea move to 65 points, five ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more. The Gunners had beaten them 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

On the win, Tuchel told Sky Sports: "It feels like a giant step. We have some games in hand. It was necessary and I am glad...

"We also deserved a bit of luck after the last results. A good feeling with a late win. It lifts everybody's mood... The red card maybe opened more space to allow the late answer."

However, that mood will be dampened after confirmation that star defender Antonio Rudiger will leave the club after failing to agree a new deal. Fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen is also likely to leave on a free transfer, reportedly to Barcelona.

The BBC reported that Rudiger was offered a new deal worth over £200,000 (S$351,700) a week, which would have made him the best-paid defender in the club's history. According to them, the signing-on and agent's fees have proven the stumbling block.

Said Tuchel: "He informed me some days ago in a personal talk.