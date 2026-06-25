Pulisic says calf injury improving, hopes to return for US against Turkey

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

IRVINE, California, June 24 - Christian Pulisic said he was feeling positive about his recovery from a calf injury and hopes to play a role in the United States' final World Cup group match against Turkey on Thursday, though his availability remains uncertain.

Pulisic has not played since being substituted at halftime in the win over Paraguay after feeling discomfort in his left calf. He missed Friday's 2-0 victory over Australia, despite saying he had been close to featuring in that match.

"I'm feeling good," Pulisic told reporters at the U.S. training camp on Wednesday.

"I joined with the team in the last few days, so I'm feeling good, feeling positive, and hopefully I'll be able to play a part tomorrow."

Pulisic said the injury stemmed from a heavy kick to the calf he took in training a few days before the Paraguay game. He said he felt fine early in that match before the problem worsened during the first half.

"I don't even know exactly," he said when asked the exact nature of the injury.

"I took a big kick to the calf a couple days before the game. Throughout the first half I felt good and then I started to notice it a little bit. I think adrenaline definitely carried me through.

"I think I had a pretty strong contusion, strain, whatever you want to call it. But again, it's been a lot better."

PULISIC CLOSE TO PLAYING IN AUSTRALIA MATCH

The 27-year-old forward said sitting out the Australia match had been difficult.

"Honestly it was tough after the first game, just knowing that I felt a little something," Pulisic said. "I never really feared the worst, but I obviously didn't want it to keep me out any longer than I had to."

The United States have secured qualification for the knockout rounds after winning their first two matches, making Thursday's game against Turkey at Los Angeles Stadium a dead rubber in terms of advancement.

"When you win your last game, you go into the next one with that little bit of extra good feeling," he said.

"That winning mentality feeling sticks with you. My teammates have made it so much easier on me because they got another incredible win." REUTERS