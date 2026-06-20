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Pulisic out injured for US against Australia

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Christian Pulisic of the U.S. arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig

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SEATTLE, June 19 - United States winger Christian Pulisic will miss Friday's Group D World Cup game against Australia due to injury, after training separately from his teammates this week.

* Pulisic, who has 83 international caps, was withdrawn at halftime in the opening World Cup game against Paraguay.

* Ricardo Pepi, who came off the bench in the Paraguay game, replaces Pulisic as the only change.

* Socceroos coach Tony Popovic makes two changes from the side which upset Turkey 2-0 in the first match, with goalscorers Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe on the bench.

* Australia's 22-year-old goalkeeper Patrick Beach once again starts in place of Mat Ryan; defender Harry Souttar takes the captain's armband.

Lineups:

United States: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi; Folarin Balogun

Australia: Patrick Beach; Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos; Mathew Leckie, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Nishan Velupillay; Mohamed Toure REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.