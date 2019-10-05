Pulisic has to fight for starting place

LONDON • Christian Pulisic's difficulties in adapting to life at Chelsea and English football have emerged as one of the biggest subplots since Frank Lampard's appointment as manager.

When the Blues splashed out £58 million (S$98.5 million) for the 21-year-old midfielder from Borussia Dortmund, it had been widely assumed he would take up the departed Eden Hazard's mantle as the creative fulcrum.

Except, it has not turned out that way.

Pulisic, save for a run-out against fourth-tier Grimsby in the League Cup third round, has not played since the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Sheffield United on Aug 31. And it is uncertain if he will be in the travelling squad for tomorrow's trip to Southampton.

Adding to his frustration, the American was even omitted from the Champions League match-day squad for the 2-1 Group H win at Lille on Wednesday, the first time he was not named as a substitute this season.

And with England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi fit after five months out with an Achilles injury, Pulisic has been pushed further down the pecking order after two assists in as many games off the bench.

Pundits have also questioned his place in the team, given the abundance of attacking options, claiming that he is a "poor fit" for the way Lampard likes to set up his team.

Former Blues midfielder Craig Burley told ESPN that the player would have to consider his future at Stamford Bridge if he remains a squad player.

"Ultimately, America's great young hope is not getting any game time (because of) a guy (Mason Mount) that was playing on loan in the Championship last season," he said. "That is the crux of this."

Former US coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who gave Pulisic his international debut, also felt that the most expensive American footballer in history "has to bring your elbows out to fight himself through the system there" and do more to show he deserves a starting place as "this is a big step" for him.

He told ESPN: "You don't have that automatic assurance (of a first-team place) at Chelsea.

"So it's a little bit more cold, it's a bit more nasty."

The new boy's captain is sure Pulisic can become "very important" this term. Cesar Azpilicueta told the club website that he was "encouraging him to keep working, because we know it is a new country, a new team, and a bit of time of adaption is needed".

