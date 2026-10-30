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Pulisic extends contract with AC Milan

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 18, 2026 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 18, 2026 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

Oct 30 - US forward Christian Pulisic has signed a contract extension with AC Milan through 2031, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 28-year-old had spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea before joining Milan in 2023. The American has recorded 44 goals in 141 appearances for the Rossoneri and finished the 2024-25 season as their top scorer.

"Pulisic's contract extension reflects a shared commitment to building on the progress made together in recent years, with the ambition to keep improving, achieve new milestones and write more memorable chapters in the Club's history," Milan said in a statement.

Pulisic has represented his country at two World Cups and is a four-times winner of the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.