Pulisic earns Milan 1-0 win over Sassuolo

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 30, 2023 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and Ismael Bennacer react REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 30, 2023 U.S. Sassuolo's Kristian Thorstvedt in action with AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 30, 2023 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago

MILAN - Christian Pulisic ensured AC Milan ended the year on a high by scoring a second-half goal that secured a 1-0 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

In the 59th minute, the American broke the deadlock by skilfully chipping the ball over Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli after receiving Ismael Bennacer's defence-splitting pass.

Milan had two goals disallowed. The first came early when Olivier Giroud provided an offside cross to Bennacer and the second just after the half-hour mark when Rafael Leao's finish was cancelled out for offside in the buildup.

Milan are in third place with 36 points, narrowing the gap to leaders Inter Milan to nine after they played out a 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday. REUTERS

