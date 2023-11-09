PSV jump from bottom to second after edging Lens

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v RC Lens - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 8, 2023 PSV Eindhoven's Luuk De Jong celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v RC Lens - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 8, 2023 RC Lens' Salis Abdul Samed in action with PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v RC Lens - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 8, 2023 RC Lens' Deiver Machado in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v RC Lens - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 8, 2023 RC Lens' Kevin Danso in action with PSV Eindhoven's Andre Ramalho REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - PSV Eindhoven v RC Lens - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - November 8, 2023 Fans with flares inside the stadium REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - In-form striker Luuk de Jong struck early to give PSV Eindhoven their first win in Champions League Group B as a 1-0 home victory over Racing Lens at a rainy Philips Stadium on Wednesday lifted them from bottom place into second in the standings.

The 33-year-old De Jong, who has now netted 16 goals for his club this season, opened the scoring after 12 minutes, using his height to head home from Johan Bakayoko’s cross and give the Dutch league leaders side a bright start.

PSV, who drew at Lens last month, had plenty of other chances to increase the score with Bakayoko and Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano both coming close in a physically taxing game made tougher by the wet conditions.

Lens, who had seven players booked in a feisty encounter, were less effective in attack but never out of the contest and came close to snatching an 88th-minute equaliser when substitute Morgan Guilavogui thumped the ball against the post.

Guilavogui came on in the 78th minute, was booked four minutes later and then sent off two minutes into stoppage time when he picked up a second caution.

PSV, who did not win any of their opening three group games, advanced to five points, ahead of Lens but only on their head-to-head results. Arsenal top the standings with nine points after their 2-0 home win over Sevilla left the Spanish side bottom with two. REUTERS

