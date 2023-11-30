PSV fight back from two goals down to win against Sevilla

SEVILLE, Spain - PSV Eindhoven fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-2 win in a high-octane Champions League group stage encounter against Sevilla on Wednesday that moved the Dutch side closer to the knockouts and ended Sevilla's qualification hopes.

Defender Sergio Ramos gave Sevilla the lead in the 24th minute and Youssef En Nesyri chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to extend their advantage two minutes after the break.

Yet the match turned on its head after Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos was sent off in the 66th minute for two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

Ismael Saibari got PSV back in the game with a fine volley in the 68th minute and the Dutch side equalised with an own goal by defender Nemanja Gudelj in the 81st.

Ricardo Pepi's header earned the visitors a comeback victory that lifted them to second place in the Group B on eight points, one behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand and will face Lens, who are third on five points, later on Wednesday.

Sevilla are bottom on two points. REUTERS

