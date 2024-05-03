PSV await coronation as Dutch champions

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven are in an unassailable position at the top of the Dutch league table and should confirm their first title since 2018 on Sunday.

The leaders are on 84 points from 31 games after losing only one match this season, nine ahead of champions Feyenoord.

Even if they lost their last three games and Feyenoord won their, there would need to be a massive swing in goal difference as PSV are 30 ahead.

PSV host Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday and are closing on a number of records.

They can equal the 93 points earned by Ajax Amsterdam in 1972, an adjusted figure because two points were awarded for a victory back then.

PSV striker Luuk de Jong, bidding to become the league's top scorer, is level on 27 goals with AZ Alkmaar’s Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

PSV, who won their 24th league title six years ago, still lag well behind Ajax on 36 with Feyenoord next on 16.

"If you are nine points clear, scored the most goals, created the most chances and conceded the fewest goals, and you see the way we play football, then I think we are rightful champions," said PSV coach Peter Bosz after they won 8-0 at Hereenveen last time out. REUTERS