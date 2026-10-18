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PSG's Mendes sustains thigh injury ahead of Barcelona clash

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FILE PHOTO; Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Slovan Bratislava - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 9, 2026 Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

FILE PHOTO; Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Slovan Bratislava - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 9, 2026 Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Oct 18 - Paris St Germain left back Nuno Mendes will be sidelined for weeks after suffering a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday, dealing a blow to their preparations for Tuesday's Champions League home game against Barcelona.

• The 24-year-old Portugal international sustained the injury during PSG's 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at Strasbourg on Saturday.

• "Nuno Mendes, who suffered an injury to his left thigh during last night's match against RC Strasbourg Alsace, will be unavailable for the next few weeks," PSG said in a statement.

• Mendes has make seven appearances across all competitions this season.

• The back-to-back European champions sit top of the standings with maximum points from their opening two matches. Barcelona are second, also on six points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.