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PSG's Mayulu receives first senior France call-up

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Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris FC v Paris St Germain - Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France - May 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris FC v Paris St Germain - Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, France - May 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

Nov 11 - Paris St Germain midfielder Senny Mayulu was handed his first senior France call-up on Wednesday ahead of Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey.

* Mayulu has been rewarded for his form in the last two weeks, with three goals and two assists in his last four games for PSG across all competitions.

* The attacking midfielder was initially set to turn out for the France Under-21 side but was called up to the senior squad to replace injured midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

* France, top of Group A after four games, face Italy in Milan on Thursday before hosting Turkey on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.