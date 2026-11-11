PSG's Mayulu receives first senior France call-up

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Nov 11 - Paris St Germain midfielder Senny Mayulu was handed his first senior France call-up on Wednesday ahead of Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey.

* Mayulu has been rewarded for his form in the last two weeks, with three goals and two assists in his last four games for PSG across all competitions.

* The attacking midfielder was initially set to turn out for the France Under-21 side but was called up to the senior squad to replace injured midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

* France, top of Group A after four games, face Italy in Milan on Thursday before hosting Turkey on Sunday. REUTERS