PSG's last-16 goal more crucial than winning group

LEIPZIG • After seeing his Paris Saint-Germain side fall to second place in Group A following Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at RB Leipzig, head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that while he was still targeting top spot, the most important thing was to advance.

The French Ligue 1 leaders had been cruising to an away win and were 2-1 up with 90 minutes gone in Germany, as Georginio Wijnaldum opened his account after moving from Liverpool in the summer.

He netted twice to cancel out an early goal by Christopher Nkunku - playing against his former club - and it was all going to plan despite PSG missing the injured Lionel Messi.

However, Leipzig equalised for their first point with a stoppage-time penalty, converted by Dominik Szoboszlai, after PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe leapt onto Nkunku as a cross came in.

It was a frustrating night with the Bundesliga side now officially eliminated from progression to the knockout phase but Pochettino did not appear overly concerned.

"Well, it changes nothing, doesn't it?" the Argentinian said. "The goal is to go through. If you are able to be first, then it is much better.

"We will have to play for first position (in Manchester on Nov 24). The only thing that changed was that we were first and they (City) were second and now they are first and we are second.

"But at the end of the day, the goal in the group stage is always to go through."

Still, Wijnaldum was unhappy at the manner PSG threw away two points, saying: "We didn't start well, but Leipzig did and we had to get back in the game.

"We created second-half chances, but also gave a lot away too. We have to learn from that and control the game better, because we were 2-1 up and should have put our chances away. There is a lot of room for improvement."

PSG are on eight points, one behind City, with Club Brugge third on four points. Leipzig still have an outside chance of dropping into the Europa League.

