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PSG's Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful ACL surgery

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 20, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Oct 27 - Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has successfully undergone surgery in Doha for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the French club said on Tuesday, a day after the Georgian finished sixth at the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

• Kvaratskhelia, 25, twisted his right knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona and had to be helped off the pitch shortly before the hour mark.

• "He will now begin his rehabilitation," PSG said in a statement.

• ACL injuries typically require a recovery period of at least six months. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.