Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to undergo surgery on torn ACL, Ousmane Dembele out for few weeks

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury during the 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the Champions League win over Barcelona, the French club said on Oct 21 .

Kvaratskhelia twisted his knee during PSG’s 4-2 win on Oct 20 and was helped off the pitch just before the hour mark, with the Georgian winger unable to put any weight on his leg.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele was also forced to come off in the 19th minute due to a thigh injury while defender Marquinhos was substituted with a similar injury.

PSG said both players will remain under treatment for the next few weeks.

PSG are top of the standings in the Champions League with three wins from three games. REUTERS