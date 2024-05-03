PSG's Hernandez set to miss Euros with ACL injury

Paris St Germain defender Lucas Hernandez is expected to miss Euro 2024 as he will be undergoing surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during his club's Champions League first leg semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Hernandez had to be taken off in the 42nd minute on Wednesday after suffering the left knee injury during PSG's 1-0 defeat in Dortmund.

"Lucas Hernandez suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after coming off injured during the Champions League match," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Thursday.

"An MRI scan carried out today confirmed the diagnosis made by the club's doctors on Wednesday evening.

"The player will undergo surgery in the next few days."

The 28-year-old Frenchman had also ruptured his ACL during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France finished as runners-up.

Having started his career at LaLiga side Atletico Madrid before moving to German giants Bayern Munich in 2019, Hernandez has been capped 37 times by France since making his debut in 2018.

"When I signed with PSG, I made a promise that I would give my heart and soul to this team and this is what I have done ever since. Unfortunately, during last night's match I ended up with an injury," Hernandez posted on Instagram.

"I pushed myself back onto the field and tried to keep on fighting for our team, but it was not possible... My comeback will be stronger than ever before."

France will kick off their Euro campaign against Austria in Duesseldorf, Germany, on June 17. Their Group D also includes Poland and the Netherlands.

"Get well soon Lucas," the French national team said on social media platform X.

"Lucas Hernandez will be sidelined for several months." REUTERS