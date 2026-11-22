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Nov 22 - Paris St Germain forward Desire Doue will undergo surgery later this month after suffering a serious right knee injury, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday, with no timeline yet set for his return.

The 21-year-old France international was carried off in tears towards the end of the first half of PSG's 3-2 victory at Nice on Saturday after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

Doue had earlier scored his second league goal of the season, but was injured when his fully extended leg buckled as he turned to shield the ball from Nice midfielder Sofiane Diop, with no contact between the players.

The injury is the latest setback for Doue, who missed parts of last season with calf and hamstring problems.

Doue's absence further compounds PSG's injury woes, with the European champions already missing influential playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury against Barcelona in October.

PSG face AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday. REUTERS