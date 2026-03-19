PSG will not relish Liverpool reunion, says Arne Slot

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Liverpool players celebrate after scoring against Galatasaray in the Champions League last 16.

LONDON – Arne Slot believes that Liverpool had fired a warning shot to Paris Saint-Germain of what they are capable of in a 4-0 thrashing of Galatasaray on March 18, which set up a Champions League quarter-final against the holders.

French giants PSG edged past Slot’s side on penalties on their way to winning the competition for the first time in the last 16 last season.

Liverpool were riding high at the top of the Premier League when the sides last met, but have endured a much more difficult second season under Slot.

The Reds sit fifth in the English top flight and had to come from behind against Galatasaray after losing the first leg 1-0 in Istanbul.

However, there was little doubt over the outcome once Dominik Szoboszlai levelled the tie on 25 minutes at Anfield on March 18.

Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah struck in the second half, while Salah also missed a penalty as Liverpool responded in style from being booed off after last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw against struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

“They haven’t dropped their standards. It was hardly possible for them to improve, but they’ve been very impressive till now,” said Slot on facing the French champions.

“But I think after tonight they will not look forward to playing against us too.

“We showed tonight that we can still perform at the level we were performing (at) for large parts of last season, so it gives me, us, a lot of confidence that we have this performance.”

Liverpool won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes last season, completely against the run of play. But the roles were reversed as PSG triumphed 1-0 at Anfield despite a much-improved Reds display in the second leg.

“We were completely outplayed away from home. I think we played a great game here at Anfield and in the end we lost on penalties,” added Slot.

His decision to rest a number of key players from the start against Spurs at the weekend paid off.

Salah was one of those to return to the starting line-up and netted his 50th Champions League goal, after the disappointment of missing from the spot and a series of other huge chances.

“It says a lot about his mentality. He missed a penalty just before half-time and that was, of course, a difficult moment because after 45 minutes being 1-0 up was ridiculous if you looked at the run of play,” said Slot.

“Then to come out second half and perform like that. A great assist to Hugo and the goal he scored was a trademark of him.”

Galatasaray’s hopes of causing an upset was dealt a massive blow inside the first few minutes when star striker Victor Osimhen injured his forearm in a clash with Ibrahima Konate.

The Nigerian international was clearly hobbled as he continued on until half-time before being replaced by Leroy Sane. By that point the Turkish champions’ advantage had already been erased.

On Liverpool’s performance and fan support at Anfield, Slot added: “From start to finish, I think we played the game I was hoping for, the players were hoping for and the fans were hoping for.

“Not only we played from start to finish the perfect game, but our fans as well. From the start... our fans reacted great and our players kept on going, so a great dynamic between fans and players and almost the perfect game from us – and definitely from our fans.

“I think it’s fair to say now that Anfield has created an even bigger atmosphere. The atmosphere tonight was unbelievable, as it has been so many times here at Anfield on European nights.” AFP, REUTERS



