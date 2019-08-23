PSG turn down Real's offer for Neymar

PARIS • Neymar remains no closer to getting his desired move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports that the French club have rejected an offer from Real Madrid consisting of €100 million (S$154 million) plus players.

French sports daily L'Equipe yesterday reported that Real had offered cash plus forwards Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because "the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations".

The Ligue One champions paid a world-record €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona two years ago.

Their sporting director Leonardo is understood to be determined to sell the forward only for a deal considered to be of the same value.

Spanish giants Real have spent the summer trying to offload Bale, while James is unwanted after returning from a loan spell at German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Navas is no longer their first-choice goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain hopeful of bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp, but Catalan daily Sport claims an attempt to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy for €160 million at the end of the season has been firmly rejected in PSG.

Sport claims Barcelona feel "it is very clear that PSG are trying to prevent the Brazilian from returning to the Nou Camp in any scenario".

PSG had also reportedly turned down an earlier offer from Barca of €40 million plus Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic.

Former Liverpool forward Coutinho has since joined Bayern on a season-long loan.

Italian Serie A champions Juventus are also believed to be interested in signing the 27-year-old Neymar, who has not featured in any of PSG's matches this season amid the uncertainty over his future.

Earlier this week, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hinted that Neymar could leave, but only if the club sign a replacement.

He said: "We can't lose Neymar without replacing him. If we keep him, we have a player that can win the one-on-ones and that is sometimes necessary.

"Nothing has changed. The market is open, it will not be resolved today or tomorrow. Things are not set in stone."

The market will not be open for long, though, with the transfer window closing in France, Spain and Italy on Sept 2, meaning time is fast running out for a deal to be done.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE