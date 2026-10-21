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PSG strike late to get better of Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in Champions League

PARIS – Vitinha’s superb late strike proved crucial as reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain saw off rivals Barcelona 4-2 on Oct 21 in a dramatic game between two of the leading contenders to win this season’s Champions League.

The match was poised at 2-2 when the Portuguese playmaker, who came third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or ranking, controlled on his chest and fired in from just outside the box in the 81st minute at the Parc des Princes.

Fabian Ruiz then sealed PSG’s third victory in as many outings in this season’s competition, as they aim to win the Champions League for the third season running.

It had briefly looked as though Barcelona would leave with a point when Lamine Yamal, who is hoping to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, stabbed in Barcelona’s second equaliser on the night.

Desire Doue had earlier opened the scoring for PSG, and Lucas Hernandez got their second goal after teenager Xavi Espart netted for the Catalans.

The defeat is a setback for Barcelona, albeit not one that is likely to seriously hurt their prospects of advancing further in Europe.

They had travelled to France on a run of 11 consecutive wins this season. That sequence is over, but the goals keep coming, and Yamal’s strike was Barcelona’s 50th of the campaign.

“I think it was a fantastic game from both teams but we made too many mistakes,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

“But I also saw a lot of good things. It was a great test for us and we have to learn from this game. Today, in October, you cannot win titles. You win the Champions League in June.”

PSG have now won seven games in a row altogether, but they lost both Ousmane Dembele – the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner – and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury.

It remains to be seen how seriously hurt they are, although Doue was the real star here and Luis Enrique’s team are well set to comfortably reach the knockout phase anyway.

“It is just the start of the season and there will be a lot more big matches but the hunger is there and we will keep our focus,” Doue told broadcaster Canal Plus.

This was the 14th meeting of the teams in the Champions League in the last 13 years, and for Barcelona it was probably not their biggest game this week – beat Real Madrid on Oct 25 and they go nine points ahead of their great rivals in La Liga.

Rodri on bench, Dembele injured

That helps explain why Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, was on the bench at kick-off, although Raphinha was back in the line-up after a spell out.

Fresh from winning 4-2 at Manchester City last week, PSG almost scored inside 90 seconds as Kvaratskhelia hit the post, but they were dealt a blow as Dembele came off after just 20 minutes with a hamstring injury.

Ferran Torres replaced him, coming on against his former club, who themselves then lost Dani Olmo to injury.

Paris opened the scoring in the 38th minute following an error by Yamal – he gave away possession in his own half, and the ball came to Doue who showed superb footwork before firing into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

The home side were worthy of their lead at the interval, yet Barcelona drew level soon after half-time as Fermin Lopez released Espart who drove into the box and fired in his second senior goal.

Rodri soon entered the fray for Barca but the game became increasingly unbridled and Torres hit the post for the hosts just before Hernandez headed them back in front from a corner.

The defender was called into the side to mark Yamal in the absence of usual starting left-back Nuno Mendes. The goal was just his third for PSG, and a first since February 2024.

That crowned a fine performance for Hernandez, but he was substituted moments later by coach Luis Enrique, and replacement Warren Zaire-Emery was at fault for Barcelona’s second equaliser.

He got caught underneath a high ball, allowing Yamal to run away and stab in his 10th goal this season.

PSG had the last laugh, though, as they reminded their opponents that they remain the team to beat in Europe this season with Vitinha making it 3-2 before Ruiz secured the win. AFP