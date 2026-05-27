PSG on verge of cementing status as European greats against Arsenal

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PARIS, May 27 - For more than a decade, Paris St Germain's pursuit of Champions League success ended in spring-time failure, with repeated late exits turning lofty ambition into familiar disappointment.

There were costly collapses against Barcelona and Manchester United, big-spending recruitment drives and a familiar sense of turmoil that came each year as the knockout stages approached.

Now, after years spent trying to buy European greatness, PSG stand on the verge of legitimacy amongst their peers as they aim to repeat last year's triumph in Europe's top club competition.

Victory for the holders against Arsenal in Saturday’s Champions League final in Budapest would not only deliver another trophy to Qatar Sports Investments’ vast collection.

It would cement PSG's transformation from a flashy state-backed project into the dominant team of the European cycle.

A decade ago, PSG were outsiders desperate for recognition. They arrive at the final as battle-tested defending champions.

PSG NOW APPEAR COMPLETE

PSG finally appear complete only after moving away from the superstar-heavy model that defined much of the club’s modern history.

The departures of Neymar, Lionel Messi and eventually Kylian Mbappe forced a philosophical reset under coach Luis Enrique, whose relentless collective demands gradually replaced the culture of individual exception.

The Spaniard inherited a club addicted to shirt-selling celebrities and built a team obsessed with intensity.

Ousmane Dembele became the symbol of that shift.

Once viewed primarily as an unpredictable dribbler, he now sets the pressing tone for the entire side, something Luis Enrique highlighted repeatedly ahead of the final.

Around him, PSG assembled one of Europe’s youngest and most dynamic cores and rely on Desire Doue’s explosiveness, Joao Neves’ ferocious energy and touch, Vitinha’s control and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s direct threat to give them an ironclad balance.

The result is a team who no longer look emotionally fragile when matches turn nasty.

PSG ROUTE TO BUDAPEST

PSG’s route to the final in Budapest hardened them in ways their earlier versions rarely experienced.

They tore through Europe’s elite, brushing aside English opposition and overpowering Bayern in the semi-finals with an aggression and technical clarity that could start a dynasty.

Last season’s crushing 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the final changed perceptions across the continent.

What once looked like an endlessly expensive experiment suddenly resembled the beginning of an era.

Only Real Madrid have retained the Champions League in modern times, and PSG now have the chance to place themselves in that rarefied conversation.

Yet Arsenal represent perhaps the most ideologically fascinating opponents imaginable.

Where PSG once symbolised excess without structure, Arsenal’s rise under Mikel Arteta has been methodical, patient and almost obsessive in its construction.

Luis Enrique himself described Arsenal as “the best team in the world without the ball”, praising their pressing organisation and collective discipline ahead of the final.

If PSG embody modern football’s liberated attacking chaos, Arsenal represent control.

The final may ultimately hinge on whether Arsenal can suffocate PSG’s transitions before Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia drag the match into the frantic spaces where Luis Enrique’s side thrive.

For PSG, though, the stakes stretch beyond one night.

The club have already won the trophy they chased so long. PSG now have to prove last year's triumph was not an exception. REUTERS