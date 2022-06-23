PSG lining up Nice's Galtier as coach

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday confirmed he was in talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the French champions.

Sports daily L'Equipe on Monday reported that Frenchman Galtier was being lined up to take over at PSG, but the announcement of his appointment would have to wait until Pochettino's departure was finalised. The Argentinian is set to leave the club before his contract ends next year.

"We have a shortlist of coaches, we are in talks with Nice, this is not a secret," Qatari Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien in an interview published on Tuesday.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, failed to help PSG break new ground in the Champions League last season, after they were eliminated in the last 16.

Galtier led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season - their first league title in 10 years. The 55-year-old joined Nice last season and helped them finish fifth.

Al-Khelaifi also appeared to put an end to the speculation surrounding France great Zinedine Zidane, dismissing reports that the club had been in talks with the 1998 World Cup winner about becoming their new head coach.

"Many clubs are interested in hiring him, including national teams, but no, we have never been in discussions with him," he said.

He also said the club were keen to head in a different direction, without giving much details.

"We chose a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place," said Al-Khelaifi.

"We want players who love the club, who love to fight, who love to win. And we want this mentality to spread throughout the club. For next season, the objective is clear - work every day at 200 per cent.

"I hope we'll quickly find an agreement but I respect Nice and the president (Jean-Pierre) Rivere, everyone stands up for their own interests."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS