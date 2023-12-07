PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for Casimir kick

Soccer Football - France - Ligue 1 - Le Havre v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - December 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts after being sent off REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File photo
Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suspended for two matches over a high challenge that saw him sent off during Sunday's 2-0 win at Le Havre, the French league's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Italy international was sent off in the 10th minute after his mistimed attempt at a high-footed clearance caught Josue Casimir in the head.

Donnarumma will miss the defending champions' Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Lille over the next two weekends but remains eligible for Wednesday's Champions League game at Dortmund. REUTERS

